Friday Morning Weather: Breezy Day, High Fire Danger For Some

Another relatively mild start with morning temperatures in the 20's and 30's. Today will be even warmer with the benefit of downsloping winds. Highs will be in the 50's and 60's this afternoon, running at least 15° above average. Winds will be breezy, especially for areas west of I-25. Those areas will also have Red Flag Warnings in effect until 5 pm so burning or anything that could start a fire should be avoided today. A few clouds tonight with lows mainly in the 20's.

Saturday will be another breezy day with fire danger concerns. It will also be a transition day as our next cold front tries to move in. Temperatures will depend on the progress of that cold air, but generally highs should be in the 40's and 50's. The cold air settles in for New Year's Eve with highs only in the 20's. Winds could still be breezy. Models have been coming in drier so we'll take chances for precipitation off the forecast, but we could still see some low cloud cover and flurry activity, which wouldn't amount to much. Bundle up if you'll be outside at midnight as low temperature fall into the single digits. 20's and 30's for the first day of 2018 as skies improve. The middle part of the week looks dry and warmer with highs in the 40's.