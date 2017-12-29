Quantcast

Friday Morning Weather: Breezy Day, High Fire Danger For Some - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Friday Morning Weather: Breezy Day, High Fire Danger For Some

Posted: Updated:

Another relatively mild start with morning temperatures in the 20's and 30's. Today will be even warmer with the benefit of downsloping winds. Highs will be in the 50's and 60's this afternoon, running at least 15° above average. Winds will be breezy, especially for areas west of I-25. Those areas will also have Red Flag Warnings in effect until 5 pm so burning or anything that could start a fire should be avoided today. A few clouds tonight with lows mainly in the 20's. 

Saturday will be another breezy day with fire danger concerns. It will also be a transition day as our next cold front tries to move in. Temperatures will depend on the progress of that cold air, but generally highs should be in the 40's and 50's. The cold air settles in for New Year's Eve with highs only in the 20's. Winds could still be breezy. Models have been coming in drier so we'll take chances for precipitation off the forecast, but we could still see some low cloud cover and flurry activity, which wouldn't amount to much. Bundle up if you'll be outside at midnight as low temperature fall into the single digits. 20's and 30's for the first day of 2018 as skies improve. The middle part of the week looks dry and warmer with highs in the 40's. 

Additional Weather Links
Drive the Doppler 7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras Traffic
Closings and Delays Storm Safe
Take 5 to Prepare Pollen Count
Colorado Temperatures National Temperatures
Wind Chills Wind Speeds
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man found dead after being trapped under a truck

    Man found dead after being trapped under a truck

    Friday, December 29 2017 12:20 AM EST2017-12-29 05:20:04 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police are responding to person trapped under a vehicle in the area of E. Kiowa St. and Prospect St Thursday night. 

    Colorado Springs Police are responding to person trapped under a vehicle in the area of E. Kiowa St. and Prospect St Thursday night. 

  • Rare snowy owl sighting in Colorado

    Rare snowy owl sighting in Colorado

    Friday, December 29 2017 11:31 AM EST2017-12-29 16:31:47 GMT
    Snowy OwlSnowy Owl

    A predatory bird that normally makes its home in the high Arctic has been spotted in Colorado. A rare snowy owl, which was first spotted December 21, was getting a lot of attention yesterday near Standley Lake, in Westminster. 

    A predatory bird that normally makes its home in the high Arctic has been spotted in Colorado. A rare snowy owl, which was first spotted December 21, was getting a lot of attention yesterday near Standley Lake, in Westminster. 

  • Juvenile sparks grass fire in Falcon

    Juvenile sparks grass fire in Falcon

    Friday, December 29 2017 7:58 AM EST2017-12-29 12:58:00 GMT
    Grass fire in FalconGrass fire in Falcon

    A juvenile is in custody and facing arson charges after allegedly sparking a grass fire that erupted last night in Falcon. 

    A juvenile is in custody and facing arson charges after allegedly sparking a grass fire that erupted last night in Falcon. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?