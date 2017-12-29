El Paso County Search and Rescue to host "Rescue Run" fundraiser

Colorado Springs Police are responding to person trapped under a vehicle in the area of E. Kiowa St. and Prospect St Thursday night.
A predatory bird that normally makes its home in the high Arctic has been spotted in Colorado. A rare snowy owl, which was first spotted December 21, was getting a lot of attention yesterday near Standley Lake, in Westminster.
A juvenile is in custody and facing arson charges after allegedly sparking a grass fire that erupted last night in Falcon.
The AdAmAn club is set to begin its ascent up the Barr trail to the summit of Pikes Peak to light off fireworks to ring in the New Year.
