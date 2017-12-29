El Paso County Search and Rescue to host "Rescue Run" fundraiser

El Paso County Search and Rescue is preparing for its largest fundraiser of the year: The 40th Annual "Rescue Run" at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs.

Races get underway with a kids run at 9:30 a.m., the 10k gets started at 10 a.m. and a 5k begins at 10:15 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Registration for both the 10k and the 5k is $25. The kids run is free.

Proceeds benefit the El Paso County Search and Rescue crew, which responded to almost 200 calls in 2017.

CLICK HERE to register for the race, or you can register in the parking lot on the day of the race.