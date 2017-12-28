Quantcast

Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting near Chelton Road

Written By Tom Kackley
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police said officers are investigating a shooting in the 3400 block of Afternoon circle Thursday night.

Police said they are talking to people at the scene, which is located near Chelton Road and the MLK bypass.

No arrests have been made yet.

Officers said they don't yet know the extent of the victim's injuries, but the person was taken to the hospital.

Police have not yet released information about what led up to the shooting.

