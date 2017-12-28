Colorado Springs Police investigating shooting near Chelton Road

Colorado Springs Police said officers are investigating a shooting in the 3400 block of Afternoon circle Thursday night.
Police said they are talking to people at the scene, which is located near Chelton Road and the MLK bypass.
No arrests have been made yet.
Officers said they don't yet know the extent of the victim's injuries, but the person was taken to the hospital.
Police have not yet released information about what led up to the shooting.
Colorado Springs Police are responding to person trapped under a vehicle in the area of E. Kiowa St. and Prospect St Thursday night.
A predatory bird that normally makes its home in the high Arctic has been spotted in Colorado. A rare snowy owl, which was first spotted December 21, was getting a lot of attention yesterday near Standley Lake, in Westminster.
A juvenile is in custody and facing arson charges after allegedly sparking a grass fire that erupted last night in Falcon.
The AdAmAn club is set to begin its ascent up the Barr trail to the summit of Pikes Peak to light off fireworks to ring in the New Year.
