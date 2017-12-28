Pueblo Fire wants to improve safety, gender issues at stations

The Pueblo Fire Chief has put out a call for improving the immediate safety needs and issues at his fire stations.

Many of them built before any female firefighters were hired and they aren't fit to accommodate them.

"We're part of the job too," Kelsey Fedde, an emergency medical officer for the Pueblo Fire Department said.

Fedde is one of seven female firefighters on staff with the Pueblo Fire Department. Females make up roughly about 6 percent of their staff.

"The calls vary day by day but it's always exciting, something new," she said.

She's served as an emergency medical officer for nine years now.

"It would be nice throughout the city changing areas segregated just for the comfort level of both male and female firefighters alike," she said.

Women have separate sleeping quarters than men at her station, number three, but other smaller stations like number eight, aren't so lucky.

They have one and only one room dedicated to beds and lockers, no separate changing area for women.

"A typical problem in these older stations," Chief Shawn Shelton of the Pueblo Fire Department said.

And only, one bathroom and one shower.

"Some of them have a single stall, small shower and a urinal and a single sink," Shelton said. "There's a lock on the door, just like you have here... that's it."

Seven out of ten of their stations were built before any females joined the staff.

"Until 1990, we had no females on the fire department so that was obviously not a consideration," he said.

In these aging buildings, Shelton says safety issues have also become a concern.

"From the bedroom, from the bathroom, from the office, from the kitchen, they open directly into the truck bay so that provides an opportunity for those diesel fumes to migrate into the living quarters," he said.

Chief Shelton would like to see at least a hallway separating those dangerous fumes from where his workers sleep and eat.

"That's a huge concern, and I think we need to do what we can do to address all of the known problems that we have," he said.

That's why Pueblo Fire is now contracting with a third party to do a study assessing these needs.

"What are the immediate concerns based on safety and livability that can be addressed right now within the envelope of the building? What are some ideas if we could make some minor expansions to those buildings, how could we improve them?" he said.

It would also address which buildings aren't worth spending any more money on and should be replaced.

In the end, it will provide a more accurate figure on how much money is needed to modernize the stations to meet national standards.

But Shelton says it could cost upwards of $25 million.

"Let's look at how we can create a financing package to do that over the long term so that's really what we're looking at, is for that plan to just start that process," he said.

The study will take at least six weeks to complete.

Chief Shelton plans to present the results of this study to city council sometime in the spring. At that point, they will ask for council's direction on how to move forward.