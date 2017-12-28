AdAmAn club prepares to begin its ascent up Pikes Peak

The AdAmAn club on its 2016 climb up Pikes Peak.

The AdAmAn club is set to begin its ascent up the Barr trail to the summit of Pikes Peak to light off fireworks to mark the New Year.

In one of Colorado Springs' storied traditions, members of the club have set off the display since Dec. 31, 1922.

In recent years, hikers have only had to abandon their hike once due to bad weather.

This year, the club will honor Fred Barr, the man who surveyed the Barr trail and helped start the club more than 90 years ago.

"In honor of the 100th anniversary of Fred Barr finishing his survey of Barr Trail, in preparation to actually build Barr Trail, we're gonna shine some high powered flashlights from the top of Pikes Peak on the top of the hour, every hour after dark.'' said Don Sanborn, member of the AdAmAn club.

Barr was also a member of the "frozen five," one of the first five men to climb to the summit to put on the display.

This year, the group added its 100th member.The club is 100 members strong, but 20 climbers will make the long trek this year.