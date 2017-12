NYC Mayor: 12 dead in Bronx apartment fire

Firefighters respond to a building fire Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in the Bronx borough of New York. The Fire Department of New York says a blaze raging in the Bronx apartment building has seriously injured more than a dozen of people.

New York City's mayor says 12 people have been killed in a Bronx apartment building fire including a child around a year old.



Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a briefing late Thursday that additional residents of the building were fighting for their lives with serious injuries.

"This will rank as one of the worst losses of life to a fire in many, many years"



New York Mayor Bill de Blasio reports 12 people dead, including one child, and 4 critically injured in a Bronx apartment building fire. pic.twitter.com/popc5ya0Xw — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 29, 2017



Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro called the fire, "historic in its magnitude," because of the number of lives lost.



The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. at a five-story building a block from the Bronx Zoo. About 170 firefighters fought the fire and rescued fleeing tenants, working in temperatures in the teens.

