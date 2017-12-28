NYC Mayor: 12 dead in Bronx apartment fire

Quantcast

Firefighters respond to a building fire Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in the Bronx borough of New York. The Fire Department of New York says a blaze raging in the Bronx apartment building has seriously injured more than a dozen of people.
NEW YORK (AP) -

New York City's mayor says 12 people have been killed in a Bronx apartment building fire including a child around a year old.
  
Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a briefing late Thursday that additional residents of the building were fighting for their lives with serious injuries.


Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro called the fire, "historic in its magnitude," because of the number of lives lost.
  
The fire was reported just before 7 p.m. at a five-story building a block from the Bronx Zoo.  About 170 firefighters fought the fire and rescued fleeing tenants, working in temperatures in the teens.

