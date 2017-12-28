Man found dead after being trapped under a truck

Colorado Springs firefighters said a man is dead after he was trapped under a truck near the intersection of E. Kiowa St. and N. Prospect St. Thursday night.
Firefighters said they got a call around 7:50 p.m. Thursday from someone who saw the person trapped under the truck.
Fire crews said when they found him pinned he was not breathing and he did not have a pulse. Firefighters said there was a car jack and other automotive parts near his body.
Emergency units on scene of a traffic accident trapped in the area of Kiowa/Prospect. Multiple Lanes shut down please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/arsCYQXD7D— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 29, 2017
CSFD said it appeared the man was trapped under the truck for a long period of time and they determined he was dead at the scene.
Firefighters closed lanes in the area while they responded to the call. As of 9:15 p.m. lanes at the intersection of Kiowa St. and Prospect St. are closed, but traffic is flowing around the scene.
The man's identity has not yet been released.
