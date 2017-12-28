Quantcast

Man found dead after being trapped under a truck - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Man found dead after being trapped under a truck

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tom Kackley
Connect
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs firefighters said a man is dead after he was trapped under a truck near the intersection of E. Kiowa St. and N. Prospect St. Thursday night.

Firefighters said they got a call around 7:50 p.m. Thursday from someone who saw the person trapped under the truck.

Fire crews said when they found him pinned he was not breathing and he did not have a pulse. Firefighters said there was a car jack and other automotive parts near his body. 

CSFD said it appeared the man was trapped under the truck for a long period of time and they determined he was dead at the scene.

Firefighters closed lanes in the area while they responded to the call. As of 9:15 p.m. lanes at the intersection of Kiowa St. and Prospect St. are closed, but traffic is flowing around the scene.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man found dead after being trapped under a truck

    Man found dead after being trapped under a truck

    Friday, December 29 2017 12:20 AM EST2017-12-29 05:20:04 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police are responding to person trapped under a vehicle in the area of E. Kiowa St. and Prospect St Thursday night. 

    Colorado Springs Police are responding to person trapped under a vehicle in the area of E. Kiowa St. and Prospect St Thursday night. 

  • Rare snowy owl sighting in Colorado

    Rare snowy owl sighting in Colorado

    Friday, December 29 2017 11:31 AM EST2017-12-29 16:31:47 GMT
    Snowy OwlSnowy Owl

    A predatory bird that normally makes its home in the high Arctic has been spotted in Colorado. A rare snowy owl, which was first spotted December 21, was getting a lot of attention yesterday near Standley Lake, in Westminster. 

    A predatory bird that normally makes its home in the high Arctic has been spotted in Colorado. A rare snowy owl, which was first spotted December 21, was getting a lot of attention yesterday near Standley Lake, in Westminster. 

  • Juvenile sparks grass fire in Falcon

    Juvenile sparks grass fire in Falcon

    Friday, December 29 2017 7:58 AM EST2017-12-29 12:58:00 GMT
    Grass fire in FalconGrass fire in Falcon

    A juvenile is in custody and facing arson charges after allegedly sparking a grass fire that erupted last night in Falcon. 

    A juvenile is in custody and facing arson charges after allegedly sparking a grass fire that erupted last night in Falcon. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?