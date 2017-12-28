How to recover from a skid when driving on slippery roads

Imagine you're driving down an icy road when your car starts veering in another direction... how would you react?



Well, as a Florida native who's rarely encountered snowy roads, I put my own instincts to the test.

Coach Spencer Pace with MasterDrive stresses the more practice you get, the more prepared you'll be to handle slick roads - regardless of the kind of car you drive.



"Up here everyone thinks you've got to have four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive," Pace said.

"It's not the vehicle, it's the driver it's the skills and knowing what to do when they get into a skid."



My first instinct was to pump the brake, which Pace says is a major mistake.

Pace suggests placing your foot next to the pedal and focusing on your steering wheel.

"The simplest way to understand how to recover from a skid is just to look where you want to go and gear towards that," Pace said.



The whole point is to get the tires to rotate.

"Once they stop, you're just blocks sliding down the road, you lose all traction," said Travis Massey, who handles tire service at Phil Long Ford in Motor City.

"As long as you're turning, then they begin to shed the water or the ice or snow and then you can begin to gain traction on the road."

Winter tires are best equipped to handle slick roads but if they don't appeal to you because they only come in handy three months out of the year... All-season tires could be a good option.



"Night and day difference in all-season or an all-terrain tire," said Pacer.

"Especially if you come from the southern states the high mileage tires, they have a really really hard rubber and when it gets cold outside, the rubber gets even harder and it's like you're driving around on plastic wheels."



While weighing your options, Massey also suggests checking out consumer reports to see how specific tires will fare in the snow, mud, and ice before putting them on your car.