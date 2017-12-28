Jack in the Box to sell 'munchie meal' in California

Fast food chain Jack in the Box and cannabis media company "Merry Jane" are combining forces to mark the legalization of recreational marijuana in California.

According to Merry Jane, both brands are launching a campaign offering a limited-edition 'MERRY Munchie Meal' at select Jack in the Box locations. The MERRY Munchie Meal will cater to those late night cravings, including half orders of curly fries, onion rings, two Tacos, five mini churros and three crispy chicken strips, plus a drink, all for a fitting price: $4.20.

Jack in the Box (@JackBox) joins forces with MERRY JANE to launch the MERRY Munchie Meal! https://t.co/JLW6UAYeny pic.twitter.com/od11J1h2gX — MERRY JANE (@MERRYJANE) December 29, 2017

The Chief Marketing Officer of Jack in the Box told Merry Jane that the partnership is a way to connect and speak to customers, whether people are pulling all-nighters, or watching late night movies all guests are welcome no matter the craving.

The 'munchie meal' is being offered for a limited time, from Jan. 18 to Jan. 25, at a number of locations in Long Beach, California.