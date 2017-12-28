Open Nominations for Pikes Peak Hill Climb Hall of Fame

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Board of Directors wants your nominations for the 2018 Hall of Fame. Racers and race fans alike are encouraged to submit their nominations on the Hill Climb's website. The deadline to submit is Monday, January 1, 2018.

The board will review the nominations and make their appointment. The Hall of Fame and Museum are located inside the Pikes Peak Hill Climb Experience at The Penrose Heritage Museum (formerly known as the El Pomar Carriage House Museum), across the street from The Broadmoor Hotel at 11 Lake Circle in Colorado Springs.

Here are the current honorees already inducted into the Hall of Fame: