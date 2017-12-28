Quantcast

Open Nominations for Pikes Peak Hill Climb Hall of Fame

A driver sets off on a practice run for the 2017 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. (KOAA) A driver sets off on a practice run for the 2017 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. (KOAA)
COLORADO SPRINGS -

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Board of Directors wants your nominations for the 2018 Hall of Fame.  Racers and race fans alike are encouraged to submit their nominations on the Hill Climb's website. The deadline to submit is Monday, January 1, 2018.

The board will review the nominations and make their appointment. The Hall of Fame and Museum are located inside the Pikes Peak Hill Climb Experience at The Penrose Heritage Museum (formerly known as the El Pomar Carriage House Museum), across the street from The Broadmoor Hotel at 11 Lake Circle in Colorado Springs.

Here are the current honorees already inducted into the Hall of Fame:

  • Alfred C. "Al" Rogers (1909-1954) - Inducted 1997
  • Robert W. "Bobby" Unser (1934-Present) - Inducted 1997
  • Charles L. "Charley" Tutt, IV (1939-Present) - Inducted 2016
  • The Donner Family - Inducted 2016
    • Robert Donner, Sr. (1891-1964)
    • Robert "Bob" Donner, Jr. (1930-2010)
    • Robert "Bobby" Donner, III (1959-1989)
    • David Donner (1964-Present)
  • Frank J. (1938-Present) & Judith K. "Kaye" Peterson (1939-Present) - Inducted 2014
  • Joshua J. "JC" Agajanian (1913-1984) - Inducted 2016
  • James J. "Jim" Reilly (1925-2010) - Inducted 1997
  • Louis "Uncle Louie" Unser, Jr. (1896-1979) - Inducted 1997
  • Nicholas J. "Nick" Sanborn (1935-1999) - Inducted 2000
  • Nobuhiro "Monster" Tajima (1950-Present) - Inducted 2016
  • Rodney K. "Rod" Millen (1951-Present) - Inducted 2016
  • Sonny Anderson (1941-Present) & Bill Brokaw (1932-Present) - Inducted 2016
  • Spencer "Speck" Penrose (1865-1939) - Inducted 1997
  • William Thayer Tutt (1912-1989) - Inducted 1997
  Man found dead after being trapped under a truck

    Man found dead after being trapped under a truck

    Friday, December 29 2017 12:20 AM EST2017-12-29 05:20:04 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police are responding to person trapped under a vehicle in the area of E. Kiowa St. and Prospect St Thursday night. 

    Colorado Springs Police are responding to person trapped under a vehicle in the area of E. Kiowa St. and Prospect St Thursday night. 

  Rare snowy owl sighting in Colorado

    Rare snowy owl sighting in Colorado

    Friday, December 29 2017 11:31 AM EST2017-12-29 16:31:47 GMT
    Snowy OwlSnowy Owl

    A predatory bird that normally makes its home in the high Arctic has been spotted in Colorado. A rare snowy owl, which was first spotted December 21, was getting a lot of attention yesterday near Standley Lake, in Westminster. 

    A predatory bird that normally makes its home in the high Arctic has been spotted in Colorado. A rare snowy owl, which was first spotted December 21, was getting a lot of attention yesterday near Standley Lake, in Westminster. 

  Juvenile sparks grass fire in Falcon

    Juvenile sparks grass fire in Falcon

    Friday, December 29 2017 7:58 AM EST2017-12-29 12:58:00 GMT
    Grass fire in FalconGrass fire in Falcon

    A juvenile is in custody and facing arson charges after allegedly sparking a grass fire that erupted last night in Falcon. 

    A juvenile is in custody and facing arson charges after allegedly sparking a grass fire that erupted last night in Falcon. 

