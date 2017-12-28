Quantcast

Shiffrin beats Holdener, Hansdotter for World Cup slalom win

LIENZ, Austria (AP) -

Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin mastered a tricky slalom course on Thursday to cruise to her 36th career World Cup win.
  
Backed by a huge 1.14-second lead from the opening leg, the defending overall World Cup champion avoided risks and posted only the 11th-fastest time in the final run but still comfortably beat second-place Wendy Holdener of Switzerland by 0.89 seconds.
  
Frida Hansdotter of Sweden was 1.22 behind in third, and Bernadette Schild of Austria was a further 0.55 behind in fourth.
  
The win stretched Shiffrin's lead in the overall standings to a massive 391 points over second-place Viktoria Rebensburg. The German skier does not compete in slaloms but will start in Friday's GS on the same hill.

