Federal grant helps El Paso County target drug problem

Law Enforcement crews were busy busting an illegal marijuana grow operation during the week of Christmas and county law enforcement leaders believe there could be around 600 others that they haven't yet discovered.

"It's huge, we have probably 500 to 600 illegal grows and that is more than the 12 plant limit for medical marijuana and the six plant limit for recreational use," said Jacqueline Kirby, spokesperson for the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.  "It is very resource and man power intensive, so in addition to the equipment, we expect that it will be used for overtime to help in all of those scenarios." 

The Sheriff's Office will see a big financial boost from the county to the tune of $100,000 dollars for 2018 to support the Sheriff's goal of targeting illegal grow operations.

However, a federal grant voted in by the county commissioners Thursday will give a total of $603,000 dollars to the county to fight the drug problems.

"It supports those inter agency agreements that we have for intel that we're collecting when then of course leads to arrests and confiscation if you will of illegal drugs," said Peggy Littleton, who's an El Paso County Commissioner.  "What kind of drugs are coming in, how do we gather intelligence on connecting the dots if you will on where is it coming from, we work with inter agencies so not only the state, but the federal government as well to say if this is happening here, how is it really impacting El Paso County." 

"They are all over the place and a lot of them are connected to one another, so you know, if you can hopefully take down one, you're taking down several at the same time," said Kirby.

In the most recent operation, believed to be connected to a drug cartel, 212 pounds of marijuana were seized and six stolen guns taken off the streets.
 

