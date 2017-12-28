Tigers ready to bring their best in rivalry match against Air Force

A "hard-working team," that's buzzword going around the Colorado College Tigers locker room this week as they prepare to face their cross-town rivals Air Force for the annual Pikes Peak Trophy Game.

The Tigers are coming off of a season high 4-game win streak which includes that tie with Arizona State earlier this month.

Sophomore forward Nick Halloran's brother Alex is 2015 graduate of the Academy and was a four-year letter winner for the Falcons Hockey Team. In fact, Falcons head coach Frank Serratore even recruited Nick before he ending up signing with CC.

Nick tells us the Falcons play disciplined hockey and they'll need to bring their best tomorrow night.

"They're a very hard-working team. So, we've got to use our skill to our advantage and not only that we have to chip pucks in when we should and just limit the amount of turnovers that we have," Halloran said.

Teammate and goalie Alex Leclerc echoed Halloran's words of caution about preparing for Air Force.

"We learned that playing against hard-working teams, we have to bring that intensity that we brought against Denver and just show up with our A game."

The puck drops at 7:05 Friday at the Cadet Ice Arena. Colorado College leads this rivalry all time with a record of 60-12-2. Air Force beat the Tigers in their last game a score of 6-3.