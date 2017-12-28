CSPD explains crime scene management after Kmart shooting

Colorado Springs Police explained how they handled the shooting investigation at a Kmart Wednesday night, saying different crime scenes require different responses.

"Scenes really dictate how we set our perimeters," said CSPD Public Information Officer Lt. Howard Black.

More than one person reported having to remain at the Kmart for two hours or more while police questioned people at the store.

James Logan said he arrived at the Kmart, using the Fillmore St. entrance, around 7 p.m. That was nearly 30 minutes after the initial 911 call. Logan said he was asked to stay to answer questions and leave his car in the parking lot overnight.

"I support our police 110 percent. But I don't support irresponsibility because they were letting people come into an active crime scene and then detaining them and they didn't know what was going on," Logan said.

Lt. Black said the police perimeters at the Kmart were setup quickly after the shooting, and people who did come to the store afterward were not detained.

"We're not going to be detaining people who are coming into a location after an event occurred," Black said.

According to Lt. Black, police always work to make sure the scene is safe before tending to the wounded. "So we want to be sure that we are mitigating any threats."

Black said officers then work to set a small perimeter before sometimes creating a larger one. In the case of Wednesday night's shooting, that larger perimeter may include several buildings, vehicles and people who were there.

Police said each of those are searched and processed for evidence, a task that can go into the early hours of the morning.

"We are methodical going through the process, making sure that we miss nothing," Black said.

For the future, CSPD recommends, if you see police lights or police tape please help out and stay away to avoid confusion.