Pueblo Police looking for laundromat burglary suspect

Police said they're looking for a man who they say burglarized two laundromats in Pueblo Thursday morning.
Police said the man in the pictures broke into the office of the Lady Fair Laundry at 1234 Cypress St. and stole a lockbox with cash inside around 7 a.m.
Police said he also broke into a vending machine and tried to break into an ATM at another Lady Fair location at 1141 S. Prairie Ave. earlier Thursday morning.
Officers said the man was not able to break into the ATM.
Police released a picture of a man aged approximately 25 to 40 years old with a shaved head. Police said he is driving a blue Jeep Cherokee included in the surveillance pictures.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-STOP (542-7867) or CLICK HERE to submit a tip online.
Colorado Springs Police are responding to person trapped under a vehicle in the area of E. Kiowa St. and Prospect St Thursday night.
Colorado Springs Police are responding to person trapped under a vehicle in the area of E. Kiowa St. and Prospect St Thursday night.
A predatory bird that normally makes its home in the high Arctic has been spotted in Colorado. A rare snowy owl, which was first spotted December 21, was getting a lot of attention yesterday near Standley Lake, in Westminster.
A predatory bird that normally makes its home in the high Arctic has been spotted in Colorado. A rare snowy owl, which was first spotted December 21, was getting a lot of attention yesterday near Standley Lake, in Westminster.
A juvenile is in custody and facing arson charges after allegedly sparking a grass fire that erupted last night in Falcon.
A juvenile is in custody and facing arson charges after allegedly sparking a grass fire that erupted last night in Falcon.
The AdAmAn club is set to begin its ascent up the Barr trail to the summit of Pikes Peak to light off fireworks to ring in the New Year.
The AdAmAn club is set to begin its ascent up the Barr trail to the summit of Pikes Peak to light off fireworks to ring in the New Year.