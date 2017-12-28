Pueblo Police looking for laundromat burglary suspect

Police said they're looking for a man who they say burglarized two laundromats in Pueblo Thursday morning.

Police said the man in the pictures broke into the office of the Lady Fair Laundry at 1234 Cypress St. and stole a lockbox with cash inside around 7 a.m.

Police said he also broke into a vending machine and tried to break into an ATM at another Lady Fair location at 1141 S. Prairie Ave. earlier Thursday morning.

Officers said the man was not able to break into the ATM.

Police released a picture of a man aged approximately 25 to 40 years old with a shaved head. Police said he is driving a blue Jeep Cherokee included in the surveillance pictures.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-STOP (542-7867) or CLICK HERE to submit a tip online.