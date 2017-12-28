Bear Creek Dog Park looking for donations to build new fence

The Bear Creek Dog Park in Colorado Springs is asking for donations to build a new sturdy fence for the park.

The 25-acre enclosed off leash dog park is a colossal space for dogs to roam free, with pools of water for furry friends to cool off in. Unfortunately the dog playground is in need of some new hardware, since the current fence was installed many years ago.

According to El Paso County Park Operations Central District Supervisor Kyle Melvin, the fence was mainly installed by volunteers and park staff but due to the quality, the fence has created some maintenance issues for park staff. The current fence is more like a barn fence rather than an industrial grade fence which is a safety concern for dogs.

If you're thinking about giving this holiday season, don't forget about our furry friends. Friends of the @BearCreekDogPar are looking to build some new fencing and could use donations.

Contact Dana Nordstrom with County Parks for more info -dananordstrom@elpasoco.com. pic.twitter.com/WFYyXyqYeM — El Paso County PIO (@epcpio) December 28, 2017

Melvin says El Paso County's goal is to replace 90 percent of the fence to a more sturdy commercial grade fence. He said five to 10 percent of the fence has been replaced over the past and is still in good condition.

El Paso County is looking to raise $10,000 which would meet their goal of being able to replace the entire fence, estimated at a total cost of $45,000. Melvin says the county hopes for the fence to be installed by Spring 2018.

Although there have been no major issues with the current fencing, a few people have reportedly driven through the fence, people have stepped over the fence, and some have even broken off pieces of the fence.

There is no current system to donate online, however El Paso County is working on setting up a paypal account to send in donations, according to Melvin. But if you would like to donate, you can write a check to 'El Paso County Community Trust', and drop it off at 2002 Creek Crossing in Colorado Springs.

For more information on how to donate or more about the park, please contact Kyle Melvin at (719) 520-6976 or email Dana Nordstrom at dananordstrom@elpasoco.com.