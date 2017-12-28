Thursday Evening Forecast: Near Record Warmth TGIF

Today's graphic says it all. Temps are way warmer than the same time Wednesday, and the same will occur Friday over Thursday.

Mainly clear, not nearly so cold tonight, lows in the mid 20s. It's Friday that is the headline grabber, mostly sunny with near-record warmth. The records are 64/68F for the Springs/Pueblo respectively, and we expect numbers very close to that.

Saturday, temps may be slightly cooler because of more wind and cloud cover coming in...which is in advance of another arctic cold front front, which will not bring us much-needed precipitation but will cause temps to plummet Sunday & Monday, to literally half the highs of Friday.