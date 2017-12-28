Thursday Evening Forecast: Near Record Warmth TGIF

Today's graphic says it all. Temps are way warmer than the same time Wednesday, and the same will occur Friday over Thursday.
Mainly clear, not nearly so cold tonight, lows in the mid 20s. It's Friday that is the headline grabber, mostly sunny with near-record warmth. The records are 64/68F for the Springs/Pueblo respectively, and we expect numbers very close to that.
Saturday, temps may be slightly cooler because of more wind and cloud cover coming in...which is in advance of another arctic cold front front, which will not bring us much-needed precipitation but will cause temps to plummet Sunday & Monday, to literally half the highs of Friday.
Colorado Springs Police are responding to person trapped under a vehicle in the area of E. Kiowa St. and Prospect St Thursday night.
A predatory bird that normally makes its home in the high Arctic has been spotted in Colorado. A rare snowy owl, which was first spotted December 21, was getting a lot of attention yesterday near Standley Lake, in Westminster.
A juvenile is in custody and facing arson charges after allegedly sparking a grass fire that erupted last night in Falcon.
The AdAmAn club is set to begin its ascent up the Barr trail to the summit of Pikes Peak to light off fireworks to ring in the New Year.
