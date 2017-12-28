New hit and run law can result in license suspension

Starting in January, drivers leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury or death could have their license suspended.

According to House Bill 17-1277, those involved in an accident have a duty to stop as close as possible to the scene of an accident, return to the scene, provide their name, address and registration number of vehicle or occupant of other vehicle involved.

The House Bill also says those involved are required to give "reasonable assistance" to a person injured in the accident, including seeking medical attention, giving the location of an accident or any information necessary to police.

Under this new law, the Colorado Department of Revenue and Division of Motor Vehicles may suspend the license of any person involved based on proof of evidence that the person was the driver of a vehicle directly involved in an accident resulting in serious bodily injury or death and failed to immediately stop at, close to, or quickly return to the scene of the accident.

According to a release, once officers determine that the driver has violated the law, the officer may immediately serve a notice of suspension to the driver, and confiscate their license.

Leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury is a Class 4 Felony. Leaving the scene of an accident involving death is a Class 3 Felony.