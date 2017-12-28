Woman arrested after date turns violent with Houston attorney

A Texas woman is charged with criminal mischief for allegedly destroying expensive artwork during a date with a well-known attorney in Houston on Saturday night.

Prosecutors say 29-year old Lindy Layman was on a date with attorney Tony Buzbee when he brought her back to his home, according to KPRC in Houston. Prosecutors told the court that Buzbee ordered Layman an Uber, but she refused to leave.

Layman was in court for a probable cause hearing where details of the violent night were revealed. According to KPRC, prosecutors told the court that Buzbee ordered Layman a second Uber, which led to a downward spiral of events.

"He said that she walked into his home, began shouting 'I'm not leaving' along with obscenities while damaging three of his paintings and two of his sculptures ... stated that she poured red wine on the paintings, ripping them off the wall with her hands and threw both sculptures on the ground with her hand shattering them," said court officials.

Court proceedings revealed that Layman caused a reported $300,000 in damages to three paintings, including an original Andy Warhol and shattered two sculptures.