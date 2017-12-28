Woman arrested after date turns violent with Houston attorney

A Texas woman is charged with criminal mischief for allegedly destroying expensive artwork during a date with a well-known attorney in Houston on Saturday night.
Prosecutors say 29-year old Lindy Layman was on a date with attorney Tony Buzbee when he brought her back to his home, according to KPRC in Houston. Prosecutors told the court that Buzbee ordered Layman an Uber, but she refused to leave.
Layman was in court for a probable cause hearing where details of the violent night were revealed. According to KPRC, prosecutors told the court that Buzbee ordered Layman a second Uber, which led to a downward spiral of events.
"He said that she walked into his home, began shouting 'I'm not leaving' along with obscenities while damaging three of his paintings and two of his sculptures ... stated that she poured red wine on the paintings, ripping them off the wall with her hands and threw both sculptures on the ground with her hand shattering them," said court officials.
Court proceedings revealed that Layman caused a reported $300,000 in damages to three paintings, including an original Andy Warhol and shattered two sculptures.
Colorado Springs Police are responding to person trapped under a vehicle in the area of E. Kiowa St. and Prospect St Thursday night.
A predatory bird that normally makes its home in the high Arctic has been spotted in Colorado. A rare snowy owl, which was first spotted December 21, was getting a lot of attention yesterday near Standley Lake, in Westminster.
A juvenile is in custody and facing arson charges after allegedly sparking a grass fire that erupted last night in Falcon.
The AdAmAn club is set to begin its ascent up the Barr trail to the summit of Pikes Peak to light off fireworks to ring in the New Year.
