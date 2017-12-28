Red Rocks New Year's Eve concert moved indoors

Quantcast

Organizers from Red Rocks New Year's Eve concert announced that the event will be moved indoors.

New Year's Eve on the Rocks has been moved to the Magness Arena at the University of Denver. This would've been Red Rocks first New Year's Eve show at the famous outdoor venue. 

The Facebook post says due to weather predictions getting worse, for the safety of fans they have decided to move the show indoors.

"Our fans are the most important part of this event to us and we ultimately made this decision because we know it will make for a better experience for your New Year's Eve party," from event organizers. According to the Facebook post, the Magness Arena offers close and easy transportation including light rail, taxis and ride sharing services. 

All tickets purchased from the event will be honored at the indoor arena. Tickets are still available, click here for prices and availability. 

A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Denver Broncos Von Miller's benefit called 'Von's Vision' providing low-income Denver children with eye care and corrective eye wear.

The NYE on the Rocks website says the show will now last until 1 a.m., which is even later than initially scheduled, featuring artists like Migos, Post Malone, Young Thug, Lil Yachty and more

