Public safety services to receive a boost in 2018

Departments that deal in public safety in the Springs will receive a boost come 2018.

Thanks to the passage of ballot measure 2A and a dedicated source of revenue to fund storm water projects, a significant amount of the city's general fund has been freed up to fund public safety.

What this means, is that both the Colorado Springs Police and Fire Departments will see increased funding and personnel in 2018.

The fire department will add 10 new positions, eight of which will be firefighters. The department will also receive two new fire engines in addition to three new brush trucks and a squad truck that were recently added to their fleet.

The Colorado Springs Police Department will add 20 new officers in 2018, with an overall goal of hiring 120 more officers over the next five years. They also plan to begin updating their fleet of 'aging' vehicles.