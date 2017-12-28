Colorado ski areas pay record $20M in White River forest

Quantcast

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) -

Ski areas in Colorado's White River National Forest paid more than $20 million in fees to the U.S. Forest Service last fiscal year.
  
But none of that money is directly reinvested in maintaining the nation's most-visited recreational forest.
  
The Aspen Times reports that the fees go to a Forest Service agency that is spending more and more to fight catastrophic wildfires.
  
Forest Service officials project that by 2025, two-thirds of the agency's budget will go to firefighting.
  
That leaves less and less for trails, campgrounds and other services in the White River forest, which receives more than 10 million visitors a year.
  
The $20 million was paid by 11 ski areas for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

