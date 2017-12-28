Colorado ski areas pay record $20M in White River forest

Ski areas in Colorado's White River National Forest paid more than $20 million in fees to the U.S. Forest Service last fiscal year.
But none of that money is directly reinvested in maintaining the nation's most-visited recreational forest.
The Aspen Times reports that the fees go to a Forest Service agency that is spending more and more to fight catastrophic wildfires.
Forest Service officials project that by 2025, two-thirds of the agency's budget will go to firefighting.
That leaves less and less for trails, campgrounds and other services in the White River forest, which receives more than 10 million visitors a year.
The $20 million was paid by 11 ski areas for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.
Colorado Springs Police are responding to person trapped under a vehicle in the area of E. Kiowa St. and Prospect St Thursday night.
A predatory bird that normally makes its home in the high Arctic has been spotted in Colorado. A rare snowy owl, which was first spotted December 21, was getting a lot of attention yesterday near Standley Lake, in Westminster.
A juvenile is in custody and facing arson charges after allegedly sparking a grass fire that erupted last night in Falcon.
The AdAmAn club is set to begin its ascent up the Barr trail to the summit of Pikes Peak to light off fireworks to ring in the New Year.
