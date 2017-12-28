Increased DUI patrol starts tomorrow

The holidays have increased patrols around the state cracking down on DUI drivers. Increased DUI patrols will begin tomorrow, statewide.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says from Dec 29 to Jan 2., CDOT, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement will have increased patrols to keep the roadways safe from impaired drivers during New Year's weekend.

People are celebrating the start of a new year, but CDOT says the new year also marks for self-improvement and growth so being safe on the roads is a serious priority. This is all part of the 'Heat Is On' campaign and could include checkpoints, patrols, agencies on duty specifically for impaired driving enforcement.

Last year, 106 agencies arrested 279 impaired drivers during the 5-day enforcement period, according to a release.

“More than one-third of all traffic fatalities this year involved an impaired driver,” said Darrell Lingk, Director of the Office of Transportation Safety at CDOT. “It takes one person’s bad decision to change many lives forever. Plan a sober ride before you start celebrating.”

There have been 226 impaired-related traffic deaths on Colorado roads so far in 2017, which exceed last year's total of 191 deaths, according to a release.

“People often forget the financial, legal — and most importantly — the safety implications of driving impaired,” said Col. Matthew Packard, Chief of CSP. “There is absolutely no need to risk driving under the influence with the many transportations options available. We hope Coloradans will look out for one another this New Year’s and help each other make smart decisions.”

CDOT is recommending tips to help preventing impaired driving if you're hosting a holiday party:

Have plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages available

Stop serving alcohol at least an hour before the end of the party

Use smaller serving cups to keep alcoholic beverages to the appropriate size

Plan activities and games that do not involve alcohol to reduce consumption

Don’t be afraid to take someone’s keys if they’ve had too much to drink, or if they’ve ingested any impairing substance like prescription drugs, sleep medication, marijuana or any form of illegal drug

For more information on the Heat Is on campaign, DUI enforcement and more please visit HeatIsOnColorado.com.

Here are some additional options on how to get home safely before the year's end.

Ride sharing services Uber and Lyft will have several promotions over the New Year's weekend to bring people home safely.

RTD and Coors Light will offer complimentary bus and rail service from 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve until 7 a.m. on Jan. 1 as part of the “Freeze the Keys” DUI-prevention effort. For more information, visit www3.rtd-denver.com/elbert/news/index.cfm?id=7785.

The Sawaya Law Firm’s “Free Cab Ride Program” will offer a ride from one location to the passenger’s home, in the Denver metro area. Once the passenger has paid for a cab, they can send the receipt to the The Sawaya Law Firm for reimbursement. For more information, visit: sawayalaw.com/resources/free-cab-ride-program.

New Year’s revelers in Colorado Springs and Pueblo can take advantage of the McCormick & Murphy P.C. Law Firm’s “No DUI! Free Holiday Rides” promotion to receive reimbursement on cab, Lyft or Uber rides. For more information, visit: mccormickmurphy.com/community/no-dui-free-rides.