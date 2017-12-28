Water shut off to Crystal Hills area of Manitou Springs

The City of Manitou Springs has announced that water has been shut off to the Crystal Hills area.

The water has been shut off so that crews can make repairs to the Crystal Hills Blvd water leak. The city has said it is unknown how long the water will be off, but that this type of repair typically takes between three and five hours.

The city has also said that this particular shut off may affect areas further away from Crystal Hills, possibly as far north as the Via Streets and as far west as the 500 block of Manitou Ave.

For more information you can contact the City of Manitou Springs Public Services Department at (719) 685-2573.