Quantcast

Ice Castles open today in Dillon - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Ice Castles open today in Dillon

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
DILLON -

The Ice Castles in Dillon will open today, Thursday, 12/28.

The Utah-based company is still in the process of building the ice castles in six locations across North America. The Dillon attraction is an acre in size, and will feature ice carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and spiraling towers embedded with color changing LED lights that twinkle along with music.

According to a release, the workers have been shaping and hand-placing icicles to create a life-sized whimsical playground for weeks. The Ice Castles describe it as a "must-see winter attraction."

The frozen wonderland is made up of 25 million pounds of ice.

The attraction will open today at Dillon Town Park. Complimentary hot cocoa and cookies will be offered on opening day. 

For ticket info, hours and directions please visit the Ice Castles website

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man found dead after being trapped under a truck

    Man found dead after being trapped under a truck

    Friday, December 29 2017 12:20 AM EST2017-12-29 05:20:04 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police are responding to person trapped under a vehicle in the area of E. Kiowa St. and Prospect St Thursday night. 

    Colorado Springs Police are responding to person trapped under a vehicle in the area of E. Kiowa St. and Prospect St Thursday night. 

  • Rare snowy owl sighting in Colorado

    Rare snowy owl sighting in Colorado

    Friday, December 29 2017 11:31 AM EST2017-12-29 16:31:47 GMT
    Snowy OwlSnowy Owl

    A predatory bird that normally makes its home in the high Arctic has been spotted in Colorado. A rare snowy owl, which was first spotted December 21, was getting a lot of attention yesterday near Standley Lake, in Westminster. 

    A predatory bird that normally makes its home in the high Arctic has been spotted in Colorado. A rare snowy owl, which was first spotted December 21, was getting a lot of attention yesterday near Standley Lake, in Westminster. 

  • Juvenile sparks grass fire in Falcon

    Juvenile sparks grass fire in Falcon

    Friday, December 29 2017 7:58 AM EST2017-12-29 12:58:00 GMT
    Grass fire in FalconGrass fire in Falcon

    A juvenile is in custody and facing arson charges after allegedly sparking a grass fire that erupted last night in Falcon. 

    A juvenile is in custody and facing arson charges after allegedly sparking a grass fire that erupted last night in Falcon. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?