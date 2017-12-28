Ice Castles open today in Dillon

The Ice Castles in Dillon will open today, Thursday, 12/28.

The Utah-based company is still in the process of building the ice castles in six locations across North America. The Dillon attraction is an acre in size, and will feature ice carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and spiraling towers embedded with color changing LED lights that twinkle along with music.

According to a release, the workers have been shaping and hand-placing icicles to create a life-sized whimsical playground for weeks. The Ice Castles describe it as a "must-see winter attraction."

The frozen wonderland is made up of 25 million pounds of ice.

The attraction will open today at Dillon Town Park. Complimentary hot cocoa and cookies will be offered on opening day.

For ticket info, hours and directions please visit the Ice Castles website.