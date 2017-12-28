Quantcast

Watch: Baby bald eagles hatch on live stream - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Watch: Baby bald eagles hatch on live stream

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
Connect
Photo via American Eagle Foundation Photo via American Eagle Foundation
FLORIDA -

Two bald eagles were born this week in Florida, and you can see them on a live feed directly from the nest.

The second of the babies was born just yesterday, 12/27.

The eagles live high in a tree near Fort Myers, Florida, and have become quite popular thanks to a live stream that is funded by a local real estate agency.

The momma eagle goes by Harriet or simply 'H'. The two eggs were laid in late November, and hatched on December 26th and 27th.

For now, the two hatchlings are being called E10 and E11. Harriet and her partner, M15, take turns caring for the babies. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man found dead after being trapped under a truck

    Man found dead after being trapped under a truck

    Friday, December 29 2017 12:20 AM EST2017-12-29 05:20:04 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police are responding to person trapped under a vehicle in the area of E. Kiowa St. and Prospect St Thursday night. 

    Colorado Springs Police are responding to person trapped under a vehicle in the area of E. Kiowa St. and Prospect St Thursday night. 

  • Rare snowy owl sighting in Colorado

    Rare snowy owl sighting in Colorado

    Friday, December 29 2017 11:31 AM EST2017-12-29 16:31:47 GMT
    Snowy OwlSnowy Owl

    A predatory bird that normally makes its home in the high Arctic has been spotted in Colorado. A rare snowy owl, which was first spotted December 21, was getting a lot of attention yesterday near Standley Lake, in Westminster. 

    A predatory bird that normally makes its home in the high Arctic has been spotted in Colorado. A rare snowy owl, which was first spotted December 21, was getting a lot of attention yesterday near Standley Lake, in Westminster. 

  • Juvenile sparks grass fire in Falcon

    Juvenile sparks grass fire in Falcon

    Friday, December 29 2017 7:58 AM EST2017-12-29 12:58:00 GMT
    Grass fire in FalconGrass fire in Falcon

    A juvenile is in custody and facing arson charges after allegedly sparking a grass fire that erupted last night in Falcon. 

    A juvenile is in custody and facing arson charges after allegedly sparking a grass fire that erupted last night in Falcon. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?