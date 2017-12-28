Watch: Baby bald eagles hatch on live stream

Two bald eagles were born this week in Florida, and you can see them on a live feed directly from the nest.

The second of the babies was born just yesterday, 12/27.

The eagles live high in a tree near Fort Myers, Florida, and have become quite popular thanks to a live stream that is funded by a local real estate agency.

The momma eagle goes by Harriet or simply 'H'. The two eggs were laid in late November, and hatched on December 26th and 27th.

For now, the two hatchlings are being called E10 and E11. Harriet and her partner, M15, take turns caring for the babies.