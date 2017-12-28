Waitlist to be implemented for Child Care Assistance Program

The El Paso County Department of Human Services (DHS) has announced that a waitlist will be implemented for the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program (CCCAP).

Starting in 2018, new applicants to the CCCAP will be placed on a waiting list to receive services provided by the program. The DHS said in a news release that there is no longer sufficient funding from the state to support CCCAP in El Paso County at current levels.

For the past three years, the DHS has found ways to avoid implementing a waitlist by utilizing cost saving strategies, but they now say that insufficient funding for the program can no longer be absorbed. El Paso County now joins 12 other counties in having a CCCAP waitlist policy, including Adams, Boulder, Douglas, and Jefferson counties.

In a statement released by the El Paso County DHS, Executive Director Julie Krow said, "This is a regrettable decision, and El Paso County has put off this decision for as long as possible. We will continue to work with the Colorado Department of Human Services, CCCAP providers and community partners to reach a solution as swiftly as possible. We are hopeful that CDHS will submit a supplemental funding request to the Joint Budget Committee and that they will approve it so that children in El Paso County can receive high-quality child care while their parents are working to become self-sufficient."

The CCCAP is funded by the state, and provides subsidies to eligible low-income families to help them move toward self-sufficiency. Each month, approximately 3,249 children in El Paso County receive CCCAP benefits.