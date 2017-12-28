Quantcast

Disneyland experiences massive power outage

Tyler Dumas
FLORIDA -

Hundreds of people are un-happy with the 'happiest place on earth,' after a massive power outage left Disneyland guests stranded on dozens of rides and stuck in long lines yesterday.

Park officials are saying a blown transformer is the culprit.

Guests were safely escorted off of the rides, but in at least on case, rescue didn't come soon enough.

One park go-er who was on the "It's A Small World" ride, said it took 30 minutes to get off the coaster after the power outage. Perhaps the worst part about the ordeal was, according to the stranded guest, that the theme song continued to play the entire time the ride was stuck.

Although power has now been restored to the park, many guests are asking how Disney is going to compensate them for the incident. Many guests paid more than $120 per ticket.

