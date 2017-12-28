Quantcast

Blast in Kabul kills at least 41, IS claims responsibility - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Blast in Kabul kills at least 41, IS claims responsibility

Posted: Updated:

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) -  Authorities say an attack on a Shiite Muslim cultural center in the Afghan capital Kabul has left at least 41 people dead and 84 wounded. Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said an unknown number of suicide attackers set off an explosion outside the center before carrying out an attack inside.

They set off explosive devices in the basement of the building where scores of people had gathered to mark the December 1979 invasion of Afghanistan by the former Soviet Union, he said. Wahid Mujro, spokesman for the public health ministry, says the toll is at 41 killed and 84 wounded.
  
The Islamic State group affiliate in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility. The center is located in the Shiite-dominated Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood in the west of the capital.

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani has called the attack on a Shiite Muslim cultural center in Kabul a "crime against humanity."
  
In a statement released by the presidential palace, Ghani says: "The terrorist have killed our people. The terrorists have attacked our mosques, our holy places and now our cultural center."
  
He called them attacks against Islam and "all human values."

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Asbestos found in Claire's makeup

    Asbestos found in Claire's makeup

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 7:36 PM EST2017-12-28 00:36:35 GMT

    Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.

    Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.

  • CSPD investigating shooting death at Kmart store

    CSPD investigating shooting death at Kmart store

    Thursday, December 28 2017 10:02 AM EST2017-12-28 15:02:33 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death. 

    Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death. 

  • Colorado Springs postal worker charged with mail theft

    Colorado Springs postal worker charged with mail theft

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 6:17 PM EST2017-12-27 23:17:26 GMT

    A United States Postal (USPS) worker is facing theft of mail charges after agents found approximately 79 letters in his car, not addressed to him. According to court documents, Ryan Medina stole mail while employed at the Cheyenne Mountain Station in Colorado Springs. 

    A United States Postal (USPS) worker is facing theft of mail charges after agents found approximately 79 letters in his car, not addressed to him. According to court documents, Ryan Medina stole mail while employed at the Cheyenne Mountain Station in Colorado Springs. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?