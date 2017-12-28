Quantcast

Colorado law enforcement official pleads guilty to fraud, theft - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colorado law enforcement official pleads guilty to fraud, theft

Posted: Updated:

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) - A Colorado law enforcement official has pleaded guilty to two felony charges for fraud and theft.
  
The Daily Sentinel reports 49-year-old Michael Taylor pleaded guilty earlier this month to an insurance fraud charge and a charge of theft of between $20,000 and $100,000.
  
Taylor is a longtime police officer who most recently worked as a corporal in the town of Silt, located 68 miles (109 kilometers) northeast of Grand Junction.
  
He is accused of making three deceptive insurance claims from 2010 to 2015.
  
According to his indictment, he received reimbursement from an insurance company after making false reports of theft.
  
Taylor's sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 13.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Asbestos found in Claire's makeup

    Asbestos found in Claire's makeup

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 7:36 PM EST2017-12-28 00:36:35 GMT

    Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.

    Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.

  • CSPD investigating shooting death at Kmart store

    CSPD investigating shooting death at Kmart store

    Thursday, December 28 2017 10:02 AM EST2017-12-28 15:02:33 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death. 

    Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death. 

  • Colorado Springs postal worker charged with mail theft

    Colorado Springs postal worker charged with mail theft

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 6:17 PM EST2017-12-27 23:17:26 GMT

    A United States Postal (USPS) worker is facing theft of mail charges after agents found approximately 79 letters in his car, not addressed to him. According to court documents, Ryan Medina stole mail while employed at the Cheyenne Mountain Station in Colorado Springs. 

    A United States Postal (USPS) worker is facing theft of mail charges after agents found approximately 79 letters in his car, not addressed to him. According to court documents, Ryan Medina stole mail while employed at the Cheyenne Mountain Station in Colorado Springs. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?