Colorado law enforcement official pleads guilty to fraud, theft

Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.
Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death.
A United States Postal (USPS) worker is facing theft of mail charges after agents found approximately 79 letters in his car, not addressed to him. According to court documents, Ryan Medina stole mail while employed at the Cheyenne Mountain Station in Colorado Springs.
A man in Wisconsin called 911 after he complained of a bad haircut at a Madison salon, resulting in the arrest of the hair stylist.
