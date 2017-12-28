Thursday Weather: Warmer Day

After a milder start to the day temperatures will stay well above average this afternoon. Skies will be mainly sunny as highs climb into the 50's for most areas. Winds stay at around 5-15 mph tonight and that will help us have another mild night with lows in the 20's and 30's.
The generally westerly flow will continue to bring mild temps for Friday, which should be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 50's and 60's. Into the weekend, Saturday will be a transition day between warm and cold with highs in the 40's and 50's and breezy winds. Models are coming together for New Year's Eve with another shot of colder air which means highs only in the 20's to low 30's for NYE and day. The best chance at any snow for the next several days will be NYE, but anything that develops should be spotty and light at this point. If you're planning to be outside to ring in the new year, bundle up! Temps will likely be in at least the teens, if not colder, by midnight. Milder and brighter as we get into another short work week for most.
Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.
Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death.
A United States Postal (USPS) worker is facing theft of mail charges after agents found approximately 79 letters in his car, not addressed to him. According to court documents, Ryan Medina stole mail while employed at the Cheyenne Mountain Station in Colorado Springs.
A man in Wisconsin called 911 after he complained of a bad haircut at a Madison salon, resulting in the arrest of the hair stylist.
