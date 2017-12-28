Thursday Weather: Warmer Day

After a milder start to the day temperatures will stay well above average this afternoon. Skies will be mainly sunny as highs climb into the 50's for most areas. Winds stay at around 5-15 mph tonight and that will help us have another mild night with lows in the 20's and 30's.

The generally westerly flow will continue to bring mild temps for Friday, which should be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 50's and 60's. Into the weekend, Saturday will be a transition day between warm and cold with highs in the 40's and 50's and breezy winds. Models are coming together for New Year's Eve with another shot of colder air which means highs only in the 20's to low 30's for NYE and day. The best chance at any snow for the next several days will be NYE, but anything that develops should be spotty and light at this point. If you're planning to be outside to ring in the new year, bundle up! Temps will likely be in at least the teens, if not colder, by midnight. Milder and brighter as we get into another short work week for most.