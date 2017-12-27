Two Longmont officers suspended after warrantless searches

Two Longmont police officers are being suspended with pay after an investigation of warrantless searches of units in a subsidized public housing complex.



The Denver Post reports that Officer Michael Marquardt was suspended for 30 hours without pay and Officer Billy Sawyer was suspended for 10 hours for their roles in the searches.



The city of Longmont previously agreed to pay more than $200,000 in a settlement with four residents of The Suites Housing Complex.



Residents alleged their apartments were searched in May without their consent and that the officers didn't have warrants. The searches were conducted with police dogs.