Deputies investigating death of man found in 2016 as a homicide

Written By Tom Kackley
FREMONT COUNTY -

Fremont County deputies said they're investigating the death of a man found in western Fremont County as a homicide.

The coroner's office identified the man as Remzi Nesfield, who was 24 at the time of his death. He was found by a hiker in September 2016.

He was last seen alive in March of 2007.

Deputies said they believed that Nesfield previously lived in the Denver area and the Phoenix area.

Deputies are now looking for more information about Nesfield and what could have led up to his death.

In July, Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller, had a facial reconstruction made and ran his DNA through a national database, which then helped identify the man.

If you have any information about Nesfield's death, please contact the sheriff's office at (719)-275-5553 or the Fremont County Crimestoppers hotline at (719)-275-STOP.

