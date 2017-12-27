CSPD investigating shooting death at Kmart store

Colorado Springs Police responded to a shots fired call shortly around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kmart store near the intersection of N. Nevada Ave. and Fillmore St.

Police said they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That person died while they were on the way to a local hospital. Police said they arrived at the scene less than two minutes after it was reported.

Lt Black responding to the 3000 block of North Nevada Ave. Shooting/Death investigation. — Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) December 28, 2017

Police told News 5 they're looking for a six foot tall white man in his 20s or 30s wearing a grey beanie, a blue or black hoodie and baggy jeans. Police said prior reports about a child possibly being with the suspect or the victim was not true.

A shopper inside the store told us what happened when police got on scene.

"They told all the customers to come up front," said Ronnie Joyce, who was in the store when police arrived. "That's when they had everybody go outside and line up against the wall."

Police said they interviewed more than 100 people who were in the area at the time of the shooting.

Officers had crime scene tape around the parking lot of the Kmart. The Kmart is closed and so is the AutoZone store located nearby. Some shoppers who had their cars parked at the store were able to leave with their vehicles, but others will be able to be picked up when the investigation finishes.

Police said the investigation at the scene could go on until sunrise Thursday.

CSPD said it is still following leads as the investigation is active.