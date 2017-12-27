Quantcast

CSPD investigating shooting death at Kmart store - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

CSPD investigating shooting death at Kmart store

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Police responded to a shots fired call shortly around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Kmart store near the intersection of N. Nevada Ave. and Fillmore St.

Police said they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That person died while they were on the way to a local hospital. Police said they arrived at the scene less than two minutes after it was reported.

Police told News 5 they're looking for a six foot tall white man in his 20s or 30s wearing a grey beanie, a blue or black hoodie and baggy jeans. Police said prior reports about a child possibly being with the suspect or the victim was not true.

A shopper inside the store told us what happened when police got on scene.

"They told all the customers to come up front," said Ronnie Joyce, who was in the store when police arrived. "That's when they had everybody go outside and line up against the wall."

Police said they interviewed more than 100 people who were in the area at the time of the shooting.

Officers had crime scene tape around the parking lot of the Kmart. The Kmart is closed and so is the AutoZone store located nearby. Some shoppers who had their cars parked at the store were able to leave with their vehicles, but others will be able to be picked up when the investigation finishes.

Police said the investigation at the scene could go on until sunrise Thursday.

CSPD said it is still following leads as the investigation is active.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • CSPD investigating shooting death at Kmart store

    CSPD investigating shooting death at Kmart store

    Thursday, December 28 2017 12:52 AM EST2017-12-28 05:52:28 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death. 

    Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death. 

  • Asbestos found in Claire's makeup

    Asbestos found in Claire's makeup

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 7:36 PM EST2017-12-28 00:36:35 GMT

    Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.

    Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.

  • New marijuana laws in 2018

    New marijuana laws in 2018

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 8:43 PM EST2017-12-28 01:43:12 GMT

    On January 1st, a few new laws will take effect in Colorado.  Some of those will change how some things are done in the marijuana industry in regards to research, testing, and labeling. 

    On January 1st, a few new laws will take effect in Colorado.  Some of those will change how some things are done in the marijuana industry in regards to research, testing, and labeling. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?