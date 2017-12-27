Black Forest firefighters stress proper disposal of fireplace ashes

It's been almost five years since a wildfire blazed across black forest, destroying over five hundred homes and leaving behind charred remains.

And today, firefighters were back at it again.

This time, putting out a mobile home fire on Herring Road that sparked shortly before noon.

Firefighters said fireplace ashes flared up a week after being disposed outside.

According to a family friend, the homeowner lost everything to the Black Forest Fire - making this experience all the more frightening.

"We still have standing dead burnt trees and this homeowner was affected back then and now is affected again by a fire," said Captain Larry Bell with Black Forest Fire Rescue.

Bell hopes others will take extra precaution when getting rid of their fireplace ashes.

"It's a good thing to make sure that you put your ashes from your fireplace out and make sure they are out before you leave them," Bell said.



Bell also stressed the importance of using metal buckets rather than plastic to dispose of ashes and pouring water on them in order to prevent any flare-ups.

High winds make this scarred landscape the perfect environment for fire to spread.

But as long as those fire-prone ashes are kept at bay, the trees and grass can focus on making a comeback.



"The area is - coming back but just like everything, it takes time," Bell added.