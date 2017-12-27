Experts warn of high avalanche danger in Colorado mountains

With avalanche danger high in the mountains in Summit County and near Vail, experts are warning people to be prepared before exploring the backcountry.
Experts said education and proper gear are essential before heading out to go ski or snowshoe after recent heavy snow.
"A beacon, probe and shovel are the absolute minimum, but knowledge is the most important thing," said Matt Chmielarczyk, who works with the Mountain Chalet in Colorado Springs.
Chmielarczyk also recommended checking the Avalanche Information Center app to view current conditions.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said there have been more than 30 human-triggered avalanches in the last two days.
It's also important to know that phones and GPS devices are not effective since signals can be blocked by several feet of snow.
Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death.
Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.
On January 1st, a few new laws will take effect in Colorado. Some of those will change how some things are done in the marijuana industry in regards to research, testing, and labeling.
Fremont County deputies said they're investigating the death of a man found in western Fremont County as a homicide.
