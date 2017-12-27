Quantcast

Experts warn of high avalanche danger in Colorado mountains

Written By Tom Kackley
COLORADO SPRINGS -

With avalanche danger high in the mountains in Summit County and near Vail, experts are warning people to be prepared before exploring the backcountry.

Experts said education and proper gear are essential before heading out to go ski or snowshoe after recent heavy snow.

"A beacon, probe and shovel are the absolute minimum, but knowledge is the most important thing," said Matt Chmielarczyk, who works with the Mountain Chalet in Colorado Springs. 

Chmielarczyk also recommended checking the Avalanche Information Center app to view current conditions.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said there have been more than 30 human-triggered avalanches in the last two days.

It's also important to know that phones and GPS devices are not effective since signals can be blocked by several feet of snow.

