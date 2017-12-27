CSFD warns locals to stay off the ice!

Colorado Springs firefighters say recent temperatures have caused an increase in the number of calls involving people and pets getting out on the ice.

There have been multiple 911 calls for ice rescue today at our City Parks. Children on Holiday are venturing onto ice surfaces which are very hazardous. if ice breaks it may lead to death within minutes. So please, avoid going onto the Ice! #icerescue #coloradosprings #Educate — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 27, 2017

Firefighters say ice in Colorado Springs is unpredictable right now and can be dangerous. Most of the local winter ice can be measured in inches not feet, so falling through is possible.

First responders ask people to keep that in mind when near ponds or lakes, as it's also against the law.

''The best thing you can do is stay off the ice and activate the 911 system as early as possible. If you see kids out on the ice, activate the 911 system. If your dog gets on the ice, activate the 911 system,'' said Lt. Brian Vaughn of CSFD.

Pet safety is also a priority, so for dog owners, remember to keep your dog on a leash. If your pet does get on the ice DO NOT follow it out there. Call 911 and don't risk your own safety.