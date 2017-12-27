CSFD warns locals to stay off the ice!

Colorado Springs firefighters say recent temperatures have caused an increase in the number of calls involving people and pets getting out on the ice.
There have been multiple 911 calls for ice rescue today at our City Parks. Children on Holiday are venturing onto ice surfaces which are very hazardous. if ice breaks it may lead to death within minutes. So please, avoid going onto the Ice! #icerescue #coloradosprings #Educate— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 27, 2017
Firefighters say ice in Colorado Springs is unpredictable right now and can be dangerous. Most of the local winter ice can be measured in inches not feet, so falling through is possible.
First responders ask people to keep that in mind when near ponds or lakes, as it's also against the law.
''The best thing you can do is stay off the ice and activate the 911 system as early as possible. If you see kids out on the ice, activate the 911 system. If your dog gets on the ice, activate the 911 system,'' said Lt. Brian Vaughn of CSFD.
Pet safety is also a priority, so for dog owners, remember to keep your dog on a leash. If your pet does get on the ice DO NOT follow it out there. Call 911 and don't risk your own safety.
Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death.
Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.
On January 1st, a few new laws will take effect in Colorado. Some of those will change how some things are done in the marijuana industry in regards to research, testing, and labeling.
Fremont County deputies said they're investigating the death of a man found in western Fremont County as a homicide.
