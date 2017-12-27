Quantcast

Four firefighters injured in highway collision

WIGGINS, Colo. (AP) -

Four firefighters were taken to hospitals after a semi-truck struck their fire engine on Interstate 76 near Wiggins.
  
Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Rob Madden tells KMGH-TV the fire crew was responding to a call when it received another call and was changing direction, lights and sirens engaged, on the interstate.
  
All four firefighters on the truck were taken to hospitals. Southeast Weld Fire Protection District Chief Tom Beach says one had broken bones, another received stitches and the others were evaluated as a precaution.
  
The truck driver wasn't injured.
  
The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. near Wiggins, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) northeast of Denver.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

