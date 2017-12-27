Quantcast

New marijuana laws in 2018

COLORADO -

On January 1st, a few new laws will take effect in Colorado. 

Some of those will change how some things are done in the marijuana industry in regards to research, growing, testing, and labeling. 

Mike Hartman, Executive Director for the Colorado Department of Revenue says these new rules will help move forward with its mission to promote public health and safety. 

When it comes to labeling, Hartman says they new rules will take away the 'white noise effect' to make sure necessary information is on the label. 

'We want to make sure that the information that's required to be on the label go forward is of the utmost importance,' said Hartman. 

This goes along with rules previously in place making packaging less appealing for children and child-proof. 

'This round of rule making we changed the packaging requirements to make sure that it was consistent with those same thought processes,' said Hartman. 

In addition to the laws on labeling, 2 new licenses are available for research in the cannabis industry along with laws on contaminant and pesticide testing, with increased frequency of testing. 

Another law with marijuana going into effect deals with the number of plants being grown on home properties.

The new law will allow 12 plants per home in a residential zone. 

    Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death. 

    Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.

    On January 1st, a few new laws will take effect in Colorado.  Some of those will change how some things are done in the marijuana industry in regards to research, testing, and labeling. 

