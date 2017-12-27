Police recover 212 pounds of marijuana linked to Mexican cartel

Colorado Springs Police and El Paso County Sheriff's deputies recovered 212 pounds of marijuana and six handguns from a home near Peyton Tuesday.

Springs Police said they received a tip about a large amount of marijuana being stored in a home in the 6000 block of Fairview Way.

Police called deputies to check the home, and they found several windows were open and a pipe had burst from freezing temperatures. Police contacted the property manager, who found "refined marijuana in various stages of packaging" inside the home.

Deputies and police obtained a search warrant and found 212 pounds of marijuana along with six handguns. Officers said they also found evidence "that would suggest the marijuana is affiliated to a Mexican drug cartel."

Officers said one of the six guns had been reported stolen from a California law enforcement officer earlier this year.

CSPD said it has identified a suspect, but officers have not released his name or a suspect description.