Quantcast

Police recover 212 pounds of marijuana linked to Mexican cartel - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Police recover 212 pounds of marijuana linked to Mexican cartel

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tom Kackley
Connect
File photo File photo
EL PASO COUNTY -

Colorado Springs Police and El Paso County Sheriff's deputies recovered 212 pounds of  marijuana and six handguns from a home near Peyton Tuesday.

Springs Police said they received a tip about a large amount of marijuana being stored in a home in the 6000 block of Fairview Way.

Police called deputies to check the home, and they found several windows were open and a pipe had burst from freezing temperatures. Police contacted the property manager, who found "refined marijuana in various stages of packaging" inside the home.

Deputies and police obtained a search warrant and found 212 pounds of marijuana along with six handguns. Officers said they also found evidence "that would suggest the marijuana is affiliated to a Mexican drug cartel."

Officers said one of the six guns had been reported stolen from a California law enforcement officer earlier this year. 

CSPD said it has identified a suspect, but officers have not released his name or a suspect description.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • CSPD investigating shooting death at Kmart store

    CSPD investigating shooting death at Kmart store

    Thursday, December 28 2017 12:52 AM EST2017-12-28 05:52:28 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death. 

    Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death. 

  • Asbestos found in Claire's makeup

    Asbestos found in Claire's makeup

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 7:36 PM EST2017-12-28 00:36:35 GMT

    Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.

    Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.

  • New marijuana laws in 2018

    New marijuana laws in 2018

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 8:43 PM EST2017-12-28 01:43:12 GMT

    On January 1st, a few new laws will take effect in Colorado.  Some of those will change how some things are done in the marijuana industry in regards to research, testing, and labeling. 

    On January 1st, a few new laws will take effect in Colorado.  Some of those will change how some things are done in the marijuana industry in regards to research, testing, and labeling. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?