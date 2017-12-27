Pueblo County Sheriff reacts to Christmas Day inmate assault on deputy

Pueblo County law enforcement leaders believe jail violence is increasing.

On Christmas day, an inmate assaulted a deputy while serving food, resulting in injuries.

"This inmate when my deputy looked in there was sitting on his bed, he was not a threat, he was not assessed to be a threat, he was in the appropriate color, he was in the appropriate place, because the tray slot was broken, he had to utilize the key and then he exploded on him," said Kirk Taylor, Pueblo County Sheriff. "This 4C wing, which is where this occurred, is not designed to house the inmates that we have in that wing because of our overcrowding."

The inmate, James Twiford, who is being held on a warrant out of Denver County grabbed at the deputies belt, pulling out a tracker used to document inmate checks and beating the deputy with it.

Two deputies were injured in the attack, one seriously.

"This is a guard one tracker, this is a tool to utilize to demonstrate when and where and what time they actually went to a certain place in the facility our outside of the facility," said Taylor. "When they get to that to check in the window to check on the inmate, once they've done that they touch the button like that, this is downloaded into a software package and it can check what time the deputy actually checked on that inmate."

Sheriff Taylor said this is the second major attack on a deputy this year alone.

Earlier this year, an inmate was able to get hold of a deputies taser and injure three.

Taylor said there were none like it in the previous 30 years.

"This is a combination of facility design, overcrowding, lack of man power, our systems are solid and my deputies are the best, but as I've said before, it's just a matter of time before the lid comes off this place," said Taylor. "At any given time during their out time they could assault a deputy right? Ideally would we like to have two? Absolutely, and if you look at my budget this year, I requested 20 additional deputies and I got zero."

News 5 asked Sheriff Taylor if he thought there would be more assaults on deputies with current conditions. He provided a sobering answer.

"I hope not, but yeah, I probably anticipate some more."

Twiford is charged with 2nd degree assault on a peace officer.

The deputy is expected to fully recover from his physical injuries.