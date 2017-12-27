Wisconsin hair stylist arrested after bad haircut

A man in Wisconsin called 911 after he complained of a bad haircut at a Madison, Wis. salon, resulting in the arrest of the hair stylist.
A 22-year-old man called 911 and told police the stylist told him to stop fidgeting and moving his head before he was nicked on the ear.
That's when the man said the barber ran his clippers down the middle of his head.
Police then arrested the barber on suspicion of "mayhem and disorderly conduct while armed."
The barber told police the haircut was an "accident."
Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death.
Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.
On January 1st, a few new laws will take effect in Colorado. Some of those will change how some things are done in the marijuana industry in regards to research, testing, and labeling.
Fremont County deputies said they're investigating the death of a man found in western Fremont County as a homicide.
