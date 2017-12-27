Wisconsin hair stylist arrested after bad haircut

A man in Wisconsin called 911 after he complained of a bad haircut at a Madison, Wis. salon, resulting in the arrest of the hair stylist.

A 22-year-old man called 911 and told police the stylist told him to stop fidgeting and moving his head before he was nicked on the ear.

That's when the man said the barber ran his clippers down the middle of his head.

Police then arrested the barber on suspicion of "mayhem and disorderly conduct while armed."

The barber told police the haircut was an "accident."