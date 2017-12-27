Quantcast

Wisconsin hair stylist arrested after bad haircut - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Wisconsin hair stylist arrested after bad haircut

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tom Kackley
Connect
MADISON, Wis. -

A man in Wisconsin called 911 after he complained of a bad haircut at a Madison, Wis. salon, resulting in the arrest of the hair stylist.

A 22-year-old man called 911 and told police the stylist told him to stop fidgeting and moving his head before he was nicked on the ear.

That's when the man said the barber ran his clippers down the middle of his head.

Police then arrested the barber on suspicion of "mayhem and disorderly conduct while armed."

The barber told police the haircut was an "accident."

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • CSPD investigating shooting death at Kmart store

    CSPD investigating shooting death at Kmart store

    Thursday, December 28 2017 12:52 AM EST2017-12-28 05:52:28 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death. 

    Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death. 

  • Asbestos found in Claire's makeup

    Asbestos found in Claire's makeup

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 7:36 PM EST2017-12-28 00:36:35 GMT

    Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.

    Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.

  • New marijuana laws in 2018

    New marijuana laws in 2018

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 8:43 PM EST2017-12-28 01:43:12 GMT

    On January 1st, a few new laws will take effect in Colorado.  Some of those will change how some things are done in the marijuana industry in regards to research, testing, and labeling. 

    On January 1st, a few new laws will take effect in Colorado.  Some of those will change how some things are done in the marijuana industry in regards to research, testing, and labeling. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?