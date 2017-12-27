Colorado Springs postal worker charged with mail theft

A United States Postal (USPS) worker is facing theft of mail charges after agents found approximately 79 letters in his car not addressed to him.

According to court documents, Ryan Medina stole mail while employed at the Cheyenne Mountain Station in Colorado Springs. USPS Office of Inspector General (OIG) agents launched an investigation into Medina on Dec 19.

Agents put a transmitter inside a letter addressed to a home outside of the Cheyenne Mountain Station's delivery zone, which was also not addressed to him.

According to court documents, the letter should've been sorted by Medina and removed from the mail associated with his delivery, but agents said he took it with him on his route and into his car.

OIG agents eventually pulled him over and searched his car. Agents said they found about 79 First Class Mail letters that weren't addressed to Medina, half of which were opened.

Medina is charged with Theft of Mail Matter by Officer or Employee, which could result in five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. He could also face three years of supervised imprisonment.