Pueblo offering free Christmas tree recycling

The City of Pueblo is offering a free Christmas tree recycling drop-off starting January 3.

The city says residents can drop their Christmas trees off at no cost beginning Jan 3 through Jan 13, at Vision Recycled Aggregate located at 195 Vision Lane off E 4th St. Drop off hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The city asks to remove all decorations, tree stands, wires or nails from trees. Wreaths or garlands will not be accepted due to the final chipping process.

Free chips and mulch will be available to the public after noon on Monday, January 15 on a first come, first served basis. Cash donations are welcome for both tree drop-off and mulch pick-up.

For more information, call the Pueblo City-County Health Department at (719) 583-9901.