Quantcast

Wednesday Evening Weather: Thermal Incline Ahead - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Wednesday Evening Weather: Thermal Incline Ahead

Posted: Updated:

Chilly nights and milder days ahead...through Saturday. That's the incline...temps getting warmer each day...over the previous.

There will be a harsh price to pay, Sunday, when the Thermal Cliff arrives on New year's Eve Day!

It will just seem that much more dramatic, after highs reach the 60s Friday and 50s again Saturday.

Meanwhile, clear and chilly tonight with lows in the lower 20s. Bright and milder Thursday, highs in the 50s. Similar for Friday, but with highs mostly in the 60s!

Additional Weather Links
Drive the Doppler 7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras Traffic
Closings and Delays Storm Safe
Take 5 to Prepare Pollen Count
Colorado Temperatures National Temperatures
Wind Chills Wind Speeds
WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • CSPD investigating shooting death at Kmart store

    CSPD investigating shooting death at Kmart store

    Thursday, December 28 2017 12:52 AM EST2017-12-28 05:52:28 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death. 

    Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death. 

  • Asbestos found in Claire's makeup

    Asbestos found in Claire's makeup

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 7:36 PM EST2017-12-28 00:36:35 GMT

    Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.

    Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.

  • New marijuana laws in 2018

    New marijuana laws in 2018

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 8:43 PM EST2017-12-28 01:43:12 GMT

    On January 1st, a few new laws will take effect in Colorado.  Some of those will change how some things are done in the marijuana industry in regards to research, testing, and labeling. 

    On January 1st, a few new laws will take effect in Colorado.  Some of those will change how some things are done in the marijuana industry in regards to research, testing, and labeling. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?