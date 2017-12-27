Wednesday Evening Weather: Thermal Incline Ahead

Chilly nights and milder days ahead...through Saturday. That's the incline...temps getting warmer each day...over the previous.

There will be a harsh price to pay, Sunday, when the Thermal Cliff arrives on New year's Eve Day!

It will just seem that much more dramatic, after highs reach the 60s Friday and 50s again Saturday.

Meanwhile, clear and chilly tonight with lows in the lower 20s. Bright and milder Thursday, highs in the 50s. Similar for Friday, but with highs mostly in the 60s!