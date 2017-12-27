American Airlines sorry for accusing pro basketball players of theft

American Airlines has apologized to two professional basketball players who were kicked off a plane in Dallas after a flight attendant accused them of stealing blankets.
Airline spokesman Joshua Freed said Tuesday that Memphis Hustle guard Marquis Teague and forward Trahson Burrell boarded the flight bound for Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Sunday at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
The flight was operated by Envoy Air.
Two first-class passengers gave the players their blankets as they headed to their seats in coach. But a black flight attendant accused them of theft and forced them off the plane.
Freed says an airline manager apologized to the players and that they later flew first class to Sioux Falls.
Chief executive Doug Parker told employees last month that American Airlines will implement implicit-bias training.
Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death.
Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.
On January 1st, a few new laws will take effect in Colorado. Some of those will change how some things are done in the marijuana industry in regards to research, testing, and labeling.
Fremont County deputies said they're investigating the death of a man found in western Fremont County as a homicide.
