Dillon Ice Castles postpones opening until Thursday

DILLON, Colo. (AP) - The Dillon Ice Castles has postponed its grand opening due to weather-related challenges.

The Summit Daily News reports the attraction, which will feature ice-carved tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones, and towers with color-changing LED lights at night, now will open Thursday instead of the original date of Wednesday.

Those who already purchased tickets for Wednesday received an email from Ice Castles Tuesday, notifying them of the postponement, and giving them the opportunity to reschedule their visit or receive a refund.

The Utah-based company is currently building ice castles in six locations across North America - four in the United States and two in Canada. Other U.S. locations include Midway, Utah; Stillwater, Minnesota and Lincoln, New Hampshire. The Dillon location will be the first to open to the public this winter.

Information from: Summit Daily News, http://www.summitdaily.com/

