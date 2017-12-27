Colorado pays $55K to 2 women for sexual harassment

Colorado has paid $55,000 to two women who alleged they were sexually harassed while working in the state judicial system over the past two years.
The Denver Post reported the settlements Wednesday based on records it obtained after requesting information from judicial officials. One of the employees accused of harassment resigned and the other was fired.
The judicial branch also conducted eight investigations into other harassment allegations since 2012. Five workers who were investigated resigned.
In addition, two judges who were facing discipline for alleged misconduct that included sexual harassment also stepped down during the last five years. The settlements didn't involve them.
Judicial officials declined to offer more details about the settlements or the resignations. The judiciary, unlike the executive and legislative branches, is not covered by Colorado's open records act.
Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death.
Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.
On January 1st, a few new laws will take effect in Colorado. Some of those will change how some things are done in the marijuana industry in regards to research, testing, and labeling.
Fremont County deputies said they're investigating the death of a man found in western Fremont County as a homicide.
