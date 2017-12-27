Colorado pays $55K to 2 women for sexual harassment

Colorado has paid $55,000 to two women who alleged they were sexually harassed while working in the state judicial system over the past two years.



The Denver Post reported the settlements Wednesday based on records it obtained after requesting information from judicial officials. One of the employees accused of harassment resigned and the other was fired.



The judicial branch also conducted eight investigations into other harassment allegations since 2012. Five workers who were investigated resigned.



In addition, two judges who were facing discipline for alleged misconduct that included sexual harassment also stepped down during the last five years. The settlements didn't involve them.



Judicial officials declined to offer more details about the settlements or the resignations. The judiciary, unlike the executive and legislative branches, is not covered by Colorado's open records act.

