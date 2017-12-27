Quantcast

Colorado pays $55K to 2 women for sexual harassment - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colorado pays $55K to 2 women for sexual harassment

Posted: Updated:
DENVER (AP) -

Colorado has paid $55,000 to two women who alleged they were sexually harassed while working in the state judicial system over the past two years.
  
The Denver Post reported the settlements Wednesday based on records it obtained after requesting information from judicial officials. One of the employees accused of harassment resigned and the other was fired.
  
The judicial branch also conducted eight investigations into other harassment allegations since 2012. Five workers who were investigated resigned.
  
In addition, two judges who were facing discipline for alleged misconduct that included sexual harassment also stepped down during the last five years. The settlements didn't involve them.
  
Judicial officials declined to offer more details about the settlements or the resignations. The judiciary, unlike the executive and legislative branches, is not covered by Colorado's open records act.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • CSPD investigating shooting death at Kmart store

    CSPD investigating shooting death at Kmart store

    Thursday, December 28 2017 12:52 AM EST2017-12-28 05:52:28 GMT

    Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death. 

    Colorado Springs Police of the Falcon Division responded to a shots fired call shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. The shots were reported from the parking lot of a Kmart store on N Nevada and Fillmore. CSPD says it is investigating a shooting death. 

  • Asbestos found in Claire's makeup

    Asbestos found in Claire's makeup

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 7:36 PM EST2017-12-28 00:36:35 GMT

    Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.

    Claire's, the popular kids' accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.

  • New marijuana laws in 2018

    New marijuana laws in 2018

    Wednesday, December 27 2017 8:43 PM EST2017-12-28 01:43:12 GMT

    On January 1st, a few new laws will take effect in Colorado.  Some of those will change how some things are done in the marijuana industry in regards to research, testing, and labeling. 

    On January 1st, a few new laws will take effect in Colorado.  Some of those will change how some things are done in the marijuana industry in regards to research, testing, and labeling. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2017, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?