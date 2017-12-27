ExpressToll rates for E-470 locked in place for next three years

The E-470 Board of Directors unanimously voted to lock in toll rates for ExpressToll drivers through 2020.

According to a release, License Plate Toll users can convert to an ExpressToll account to lock in their rates on E-470 for up to three years, pending annual board approval. This is the first time since the user-financed roadway opened that tolls will be locked in place.

Existing and new ExpressToll account holders will also be able to benefit from additional savings at Toll Plaza C between I-70 and Pena Blvd. The toll will be reduced by $0.25 to match the pricing with demand in the area, and ease congestion, according to a release.

These adjustments will go into effect starting January 1. According to E-70 Executive Director Tim Stewart, the rate adjustment is about passing savings onto loyal customers. "We want to be proactive in ensuring that E-470 is providing maximum benefit to our customers. The toll rate freeze is an initiative from our Board and leadership to adjust toll rates to reflect local market conditions."

E-470 is the 75 mph toll road that runs along the eastern boundary of the Denver metropolitan area.

For more information on the new rate, or how to open an account, visit http://www.expresstoll.com or call (303) 537-3470.