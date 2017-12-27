Quantcast

Man on Pikes Peak region's most wanted list arrested in Arvada

Nia Bender
ARVADA -

A man on the Pikes Peak region's "most wanted fugitives" list, was taken into to custody in Arvada on December 22nd. Officers in the area of 64th & Indiana in Arvada were searching for a stolen car when an officer spotted the vehicle with two people inside.

The driver sped away and the Denver police helicopter was called in to assist in finding the suspects inside the car. 

The male driver, later identified as David Luna of Security, CO, abandoned the vehicle near 57th & Secrest and ran into a nearby field. Arvada police found Luna hiding in a nearby creek. 

Luna was wanted on a Colorado Department of Corrections parole violation warrant. He was on parole after being charged in 2002 with two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer and escape. 

The female suspect was taken into custody without incident.

